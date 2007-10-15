Executive Endows MIT Cancer Center

MIT has received a $100 million gift from Koch Industries executive and MIT alumnus David H. Koch for the establishment of a new cancer research center. The David H. Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research will be housed in a new facility scheduled to open in 2010. The center "will harness the power of MIT scientists and engineers to address one of the most pressing challenges to human health," says MIT President Susan Hockfield. The facility will house laboratories for approximately 25 science and engineering faculty members. The center is part of an expanding focus on pharmaceuticals at MIT, which last month received $65 million from Novartis to develop advanced manufacturing processes.
