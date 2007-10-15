Impressionist Feast For The Eyes

I was drawn to the photograph on page 11 while flipping through the pages of the Sept. 17 issue. At first glance, I thought it was an Impressionist painting of a little girl following her grandmother in a forest filled with colorful spring flowers and swarming with butterflies. Only when I had read the article associated with the photo did I find out it was an image showing distribution of nitrogen-fixing bacteria in shipworm gills. What a feast for the eyes!
Tirthankar Ghosh
Oreland, Pa.
