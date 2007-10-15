NIH Institute Gets a New Division

The National Institute of Biomedical Imaging & Bioengineering at NIH will now be responsible for the Division of Bioengineering & Physical Science, an intramural research program that was formerly part of the Office of Research Services. DBEPS has a staff of 26 people and specializes in developing and applying new technologies from engineering, mathematics, and the physical sciences to solve problems in biology and medicine. Current DBEPS research efforts include measuring interactions between molecules, performing nanoscale diagnostics, and modeling drug discovery. "We are excited about the transfer of this exceptional cadre of researchers to the NIBIB Intramural Research Program," says NIBIB Director Roderic I. Pettigrew. "The unique expertise and cutting-edge technologies developed by this group are an exceptional fit with the mission of the institute."
