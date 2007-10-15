More than 10,000 volunteers are gearing up to celebrate this year's National Chemistry Week (NCW), which will be held on Oct. 21–27.
The annual outreach event unites the American Chemical Society's 190 local sections with businesses, schools, and individuals around the country to communicate the importance of chemistry to everyday life. This year's theme, "The Many Faces of Chemistry," will emphasize the variety of careers in chemistry and honor the diversity of people in those careers.
This year also marks the 20th anniversary of NCW. "Congratulations on reaching this milestone," President George W. Bush wrote in a letter to ACS. "I appreciate the students, teachers, and scientists participating in National Chemistry Week for your work to further our country's legacy of progress in the field of chemistry. Your efforts represent the best of the American spirit and help ensure that our nation continues to be at the forefront of science and technology."
A congressional resolution honoring the 20th anniversary of NCW is expected to be introduced next week. The ACS Office of Legislative & Government Affairs will host a reception on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 23.
As part of NCW, students in grades K–12 can participate in a poster contest, and student affiliate chapters can compete in Chemvention to develop a hands-on activity based on the 2008 NCW theme, "Having a Ball with Chemistry." For more information about these and other NCW activities, visit www.acs.org/ncw.
