Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nobel Prize In Physics

Pair shares prize for discovery that enabled high-density computer hard disks

by Rachel Petkewich
October 15, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Fert
[+]Enlarge
Credit: CNRS Photothèque/Christophe Lebedinsky
Credit: CNRS Photothèque/Christophe Lebedinsky

The 2007 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to two researchers who independently discovered a physical effect—giant magnetoresistance (GMR)—that led to a new technology for reading data on computer hard disks, as well as a new field of science, magnetoelectronics or spintronics.

Grünberg
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Research Center Jülich
Credit: Research Center Jülich

Albert Fert of France's National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) and the University of Paris-Sud, in Orsay, France, and Peter Grünberg of the Research Center Jülich, in Germany, will share the $1.5 million prize.

The Fert and Grünberg research groups discovered GMR independently in the late 1980s, using different combinations of nanometer-thick layers of magnetic iron and nonmagnetic chromium. When they placed the materials in an external magnetic field, the researchers observed a large change in the materials' electrical resistance that surprised the physics community; that is, they observed GMR.

GMR is one of the more important discoveries of the last couple of decades, says Venkatesh Narayanamurti, a physics professor and dean of the School of Engineering & Applied Sciences at Harvard University. The researchers' exploration of thin-film materials played an important role in the discovery of GMR and its development as a technology, he adds.

Magnetic sensors based on the GMR effect that could access information stored on high-density computer hard disks were introduced in 1997. Now, some music players are also based on this technology. The sensors read tightly packed data on hard disks by detecting the magnetic fields associated with the aligned electron spins of magnetic bits on the disk.

The sensors themselves were developed by IBM researchers. One of them, Stuart Parkin, is generally regarded as the most significant person in bringing GMR from the laboratory into commonly used devices. In 1994, the American Physical Society recognized Fert, Grünberg, and Parkin for their scientific achievements in GMR and related technology with the James C. McGroddy Prize for New Materials.

GMR also helped launch a new area of fundamental research called spintronics, says Stuart Solin, a physics professor and director of the Center of Materials Innovation at Washington University, St. Louis. In spintronics, electron charge and spin are manipulated to affect the properties and capabilities of magnetic materials including information storage and transmission. Work by Fert, Grunberg, and others "has advanced our understanding of the quantum mechanical consequences that spin properties have on the behavior of materials," Solin says. "Their discovery stimulated a huge amount of effort worldwide to explore these consequences."

When Grünberg was asked by the Nobel Foundation which application of GMR is most interesting, he described how various researchers are currently exploring GMR devices for detecting and selectively separating genetic material. "This is a topic that is very broad, and if it works, it will have many applications," he said.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Three scientists win the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for experiments on quantum entanglement
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Kavli Foundation announces 2022 prizes for nanoscience and neuroscience
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Theoretical description of exotic phases of matter wins 2016 Nobel Prize in Physics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE