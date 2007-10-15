P&G Divests Its PHA Biopolymer Technology

Procter & Gamble has sold its polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) technology to Bainbridge, Ga.-based start-up Meredian. P&G says it has been seeking a company to commercialize its decade of research on the biobased and biodegradable polymer. Meredian plans to begin construction next year on a 30 million-lb-per-year PHA plant in the southeastern U.S. The company says it is affiliated with firms that make functionalized polylactic acid and have polycondensation technology. Ultimately, Meredian plans to make 600 million lb of biopolymers annually.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter