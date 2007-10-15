PQ Will Combine With Ineos Silicas

PQ Corp. and Ineos Silicas will combine to create a new producer of silicates and other inorganic chemicals with annual sales in excess of $1 billion. In July, PQ was sold by one private equity firm, J.P. Morgan Partners, to another, the Carlyle Group, in a transaction valued at $1.5 billion. At the time, PQ's annual sales were put at $700 million. The new company will be owned about 60% by Carlyle and 40% by Ineos, a private British firm that is one of the world's largest chemical companies. It will take the PQ Corp. name and be led by Mike Boyce, PQ's current CEO.
