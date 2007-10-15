QLT Will Purchase Drug Delivery Firm

QLT will acquire ForSight Newco, owner of an ocular drug delivery system, for $42 million plus possible future milestone payments. ForSight Newco, a spin-off of ForSight Labs, has developed a sustained- release plug that can replace eye drops for treating glaucoma and other eye ailments. Sales of QLT's main product, Visudyne for age-related macular degeneration, are declining in the face of competition from Genentech's Lucentis.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter