Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Rockwood Electronic Chemicals Go To OMG

October 15, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Rockwood Holdings will sell its electronic chemicals business to OM Group for $315 million. Fifty million dollars of that transaction depends on OMG exercising an option to purchase Rockwood's France-based electronic chemicals assets. The business that OMG is purchasing had sales of $187 million and earnings before taxes of $35.4 million in 2006. Included in the transaction are materials used to make printed circuit boards, ultrapure wet-processing chemicals, and photomasks. Not included in the transaction is Rockwood's wafer reclaim business, also based in France. "These are attractive, profitable, cash-generating businesses that participate in high-growth markets and have a global asset base that will broaden our geographic footprint," says OMG CEO Joseph M. Scaminace. OMG aims to have revenues of $2 billion to $4 billion by 2010, up from $660 million in 2006. Last month, the company agreed to buy specialty coatings additives supplier Borchers from Lanxess. Rockwood is also rearranging its portfolio. Over the past year, it has sold its Novasep fine chemicals business to Gilde Buyout Partners and its U.S. wafer reclaim business to Wales-based Pure Wafer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Elementis mulls sale of chromium unit
Sika to buy construction chemicals maker MBCC
Element Solutions bags specialties firm Coventya

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE