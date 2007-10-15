Solvay Mulls More Chinese Investment

A Solvay plant for polytetrafluoroethylene powder, currently under construction in China, will begin operations in first-quarter 2008. The company says it is considering producing other fluorinated polymers at the site, the Jiangsu High-Tech Fluorochemical Industrial Park in Changshu, some 60 miles west of Shanghai. Potential products include polyvinylidene fluoride for coating applications.
