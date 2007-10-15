Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Sticky Feat

Reusable elastomer adhesive features liquid-filled microchannels resembling those in the feet of frogs and crickets.

by Rachel Petkewich
October 15, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
Credit: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

Conventional adhesives such as packing tape can't be reused nearly as many times as tree frog feet. Embedding an elastomer with liquid-filled microchannels that resemble those on tree frog feet, however, creates a strong, reusable adhesive, according to a new study (Science 2007, 318, 203.)

"In essence, we are trying to mimic bioadhesives on the feet of many insects and vertebrates," says author Animangsu Ghatak of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

Man-made adhesives (see page 39) crack when they are peeled off of a surface. The cracking mechanism allows release but also leads to loss of stickiness. To stop cracks from spreading during peeling, researchers have had some success in micropatterning the surface of adhesives.

Ghatak and his colleagues created their adhesive with inspiration from fluid-containing vessels found in animals such as tree frogs and bush crickets. The scientists buried channels filled with silicone oil in the bulk and subsurface of a polymethylsiloxane elastomer. The deep channels act as a barrier to crack propagation and increase adhesion by a factor of 30. By adding a separate layer of oil-filled channels at the subsurface, the team created an adhesive that peels off surfaces easily. The researchers currently are examining how the geometry of channels affects adhesion.

The work is "innovative and provocative," though there may be challenges for manufacturing large quantities at low cost, says Phillip B. Messersmith, a professor of biomedical engineering and materials science at Northwestern University.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE