Balwant S. Chohan has accepted a position as an assistant professor of chemistry at the School of Science, Engineering & Technology at Pennsylvania State University, Harrisburg. He had been an assistant professor of chemistry at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa.
William A. Heenan will return to full-time teaching and resign from the position of dean of the Frank H. Dotterweich College of Engineering at Texas A&M University, Kingsville, effective June 30, 2008. Before becoming dean, Heenan had been the university's chair of the Wayne H. King Department of Chemical & Natural Gas Engineering.
Jay C. Means has become dean of the College of Science and professor of chemistry and toxicology at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. Previously, he was Gwen Frostic Professor of Chemistry & Toxicology and also had a faculty appointment in the department of biological sciences at Western Michigan University (WMU). He had been chairman of the chemistry department and codirector of the Great Lakes Environmental & Molecular Sciences Center at WMU since 1997. In his new role, Means will foster the development of eight departments in computer science, mathematics, and the physical and biological sciences. He will also lead the development of interdisciplinary research initiatives and cross-college research centers.
This section is compiled by Susan Ainsworth. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
