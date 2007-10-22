Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

8543cov_seugacxd.jpg
October 22, 2007 Cover

Volume 85, Issue 43

While balancing equations, inmates at San Quentin learn to balance their lives

Credit:

Volume 85 | Issue 43
Education

Chemistry Behind Bars

While balancing equations, inmates at San Quentin learn to balance their lives

Workplaces That Work

Three top companies share their strategies for producing happy employees

Optimism Prevails For Fine Chemicals

Increased product outsourcing and busier plants make custom manufacturers feel more prosperous at CPhI

  • Physical Chemistry

    North Pole Expedition

    Chemical firms sponsor airship to measure ice-cap thickness

  • Business

    In Hot Pursuit

    Dow's R&D leadership directs a global army pursuing lower raw material and energy costs

  • Environment

    Chemical Arms Disposal In Russia

    Construction of critical chemical weapons destruction facility at Shchuch'ye is back on track

Science Concentrates

image name
Environment

Green Chromatography

Specialty conference highlights the benefits of supercritical fluids for chiral drug development

Business & Policy Concentrates

Pythons, Gum, Nanoart Competition

 

