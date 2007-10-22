Air Products, Matheson Form Helium Venture

Air Products & Chemicals and Matheson Tri-Gas, a subsidiary of Japan's Taiyo Nippon Sanso, plan to jointly build and operate a liquid helium production plant near Big Piney, Wyo. The facility will refine raw helium obtained from a natural gas processing facility to be built and owned by Cimarex Energy and Riley Ridge LLC. When the venture begins operating in 2009, it will take some of the pressure off current short helium supplies. Air Products and Matheson say that the new 200 million-standard-cu-ft-per-year helium facility will start off small but is expandable and will help meet growing demand for the noble gas.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter