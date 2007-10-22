BASF and G24i Develop Solar Cells

BASF will partner with G24 Innovations of Cardiff, Wales, to jointly develop ionic liquids and formulations for use in solar cells. Their goal is to improve the performance and efficiency of G24i's solar cells using ionic liquids in combination with a proprietary ruthenium dye-sensitized thin-film technology (C&EN, Aug. 27, page 16). G24i makes photovoltaic cells that are sensitive to a broader portion of the visible light spectrum than conventional cells. BASF's ionic liquids will help ensure that the cells generate power reliably.
