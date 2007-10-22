Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

BUSINESS ROUNDUP

October 22, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Novomer, a start-up firm developing biodegradable polymers that incorporate carbon dioxide, has raised $6.6 million in venture funding. The firm is based on technology discovered by Cornell University chemistry professor Geoffrey Coates.

AarhusKarlshamn has acquired Ciba Specialty Chemicals' deinking chemicals business in Finland. The acquired operation has annual sales of just under $4 million and will strengthen AarhusKarlshamn's business in specialty fatty acids for deinking recycled paper.

China Petroleum & Chemical's former chairman of the board, Chen Tonghai, has been detained and is under investigation for corruption. Citing unspecified "personal reasons," Chen abruptly resigned from his position on June 22. The country's official news agency Xinhua reports that Chen is now being questioned.

PPG Industries has acquired Coatings Research Corp., based in Huntington Beach, Calif. Terms were not disclosed. CRC produces primarily paints, lacquers, and varnishes for use on metal and wood industrial and consumer products.

Total Petrochemicals and the Samsung Group have completed the construction of a 300,000-metric-ton polypropylene unit at their equally owned joint venture in Daesan, South Korea. Earlier this year, the venture, Samsung Total Petrochemicals, boosted ethylene capacity at the site from 600,000 to 820,000 metric tons per year.

Huntsman Corp. shareholders have approved the company's merger with Hexion Specialty Chemicals. Under the agreement, Hexion will acquire Huntsman stock for $28.00 per share in cash. The deal still requires U.S. and European regulatory approval.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

OMV bids on DSM’s polymer business
SK Capital re-ups investment in Archroma
DSM Will Buy Chinese Vitamin C Producer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE