Clive Brading has been named a director of Paraexel Consulting and will lead the firm's European team, focused on strategic compliance and operational performance. Formerly, he was in a senior corporate quality assurance role at Sanofi-Aventis. Ralf Hess, who served as chief scientific officer for HISS Diagnostics, has been appointed a principal consultant. Siegfried Schmitt, previously a global quality assurance director for Amersham Health, which is now part of GE Healthcare, will also step into the role of principal consultant. Paraexel Consulting is a life sciences consulting firm that helps companies devise and implement their biopharmaceutical and medical device product strategies.
Chris DeArmitt has been appointed chief scientist for Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Hybrid Plastics. He had been innovation manager and laboratory manager for plastics research at BASF in Ludwigshafen, Germany.
Claude Dal Farra has been named vice president for global personal care new product development at International Specialty Products (ISP). He will be based at the company's global headquarters in Wayne, N.J. Previously, Dal Farra was both technical director and director of research in new molecules at Vincience, an active ingredient supplier in Sophia Antipolis, France, which ISP acquired in December.
