Basell Closing Canadian Plant

Basell says it will close its Varennes, Quebec, polypropylene plant by next April. The company says the small plant, which has been in operation for about 30 years, is no longer competitive in the North American market. Basell's announcement follows a similar decision made in June to close its Sarnia, Ontario, polypropylene site by the middle of 2008. Basell says it will transfer production to plants in Bayport, Texas, and Lake Charles, La. The company also has a polypropylene joint venture in Mexico. Separately, Basell says it will expand its poly(1-butene) plant in Moerdijk, the Netherlands, by 50% to 67,000 metric tons per year by the end of 2008.
