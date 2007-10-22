Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Committee On Committees

Tapping the reservoir of talent in ACS keeps the society's business moving

by Corinne A. Marasco
October 22, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Jespersen
[+]Enlarge

The American Chemical Society conducts much of its business through its popular deliberative body, the ACS Council, but issues requiring council attention nearly always originate in the society's committees. One important way that ACS members can have an impact on the society's governance is by volunteering to serve on a committee. The Committee on Committees (ConC) plays a major role behind the scenes to help the society's governance structure run smoothly.

"When you mention the committee's name, people don't recognize it," says ConC Chair Neil D. Jespersen, of St. John's University, Queens, N.Y.

Currently, 43 committees govern ACS, 31 of which are council-related. Committees are often identified by their place in the governance structure: There are council standing committees, joint board-council committees, society committees, other committees of council, and elected committees of council. ConC is responsible for 28 of the council-related committees.

ConC is classified as an elected committee and was formed in 1974. It is composed of the ACS president-elect and 15 voting councilors.

Chair

Neil D. Jespersen, St. John's University (2007)
Peter K. Dorhout, Colorado State University (2008)

Committee Website

www.acs.org/committees

Membership

ACS president-elect (ex officio), 15 members (elected by council), one ACS staff liaison

Classification

Elected Committee of Council

Subcommittees

Diversity, Industrial Chemists Pipeline, Leadership Development

Task Forces

Chair & Staff Liaison Evaluations, Committees' Financial Issues, Councilor Preference Forms, Web Page

Inception

Established by ACS Council in 1974

ConC's official responsibilities are to assist and advise in the appointments to all committees; recommend to the council the responsibilities and sizes of all committees, as well as whether to establish, disband, or merge them; coordinate the agenda and meeting times of all committees; and assist in assigning to appropriate committees petitions to amend the ACS constitution and bylaws.

The members of ConC each serve as liaisons to two of the 28 committees for which it has responsibility; this practice provides an important way of maintaining a healthy committee system. "In addition, ConC liaisons consult with the current chair, staff liaison, and selected committee members to assess the committee," Jespersen says. "This assessment is the basis for ConC's recommendations to the president-elect as to who should be appointed chair, as well as any replacements and reappointments."

ConC conducts most of its business at ACS national meetings, primarily because other committees meet at the same time. ConC also meets after the council meeting ends at the fall national meeting to make recommendations on committee appointments for as many people as there are interested in serving. ConC can meet nearly all committee assignment requests.

Jespersen estimates that in 2007 more than 700 committee members are serving as members, associates, or consultants on 31 council-related committees. He estimates that a large percentage of councilors are serving on committees. One misperception is that the committee system has no room for noncouncilors. In fact, 22 council-related committees are not solely composed of councilors. In 2007, close to 400 noncouncilors are serving as members, associates, or consultants.

ConC performs an in-depth review of each committee's performance every five years. ConC conducts three or four performance reviews annually. The chair appoints a ConC member other than the subject committee's liaison to conduct the review. Initial reports are presented to ConC and are shared with the committee chair and staff liaison, while final reports and recommendations are presented to the council and to the board if the committee under review is designated as joint board-council.

ConC supports its work through a number of subcommittees and task forces. The Subcommittee on Diversity monitors the diversity of the ACS committee structure to ensure that minorities have an opportunity to serve. The Subcommittee on Industrial Chemists Pipeline pursues greater involvement of industrial chemists in society governance. The Subcommittee on Leadership Development undertakes the training of new committee chairs.

Councilors and noncouncilors are asked annually to submit a committee preference form indicating on which committees they would like to serve or would be willing to serve if appointed. This information helps the president-elect, board chair, and ConC in making committee appointments. The Task Force on Councilor Preference Forms oversees this process.

The Task Force on Chair & Staff Liaison Evaluations develops and proposes a procedure for committee members to evaluate the chair and the staff liaison.

Compensation for councilor travel to national meetings for committee business falls under the purview of the Task Force on Committees' Financial Issues.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE