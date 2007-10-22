Frutarom Buys Gewurzmuller

Frutarom Industries, the acquisitive Israel-based flavors firm, has signed an agreement to buy Gewurzmuller Group for $67 million. Gewurzmuller, a maker of savory flavorings, seasonings, and cultures for fermentation, has annual sales of $65 million and employs 190 people at two production facilities in Stuttgart, Germany. Frutarom plans to combine the company with German flavors firm Nesse, which it acquired early last year. Earlier this year, Frutarom acquired Israel's Raychan Food Industries and two English firms, Belmay and Jupiter Flavors.
