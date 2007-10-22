Genencor Unveils Cellulose Enzyme

Genencor is launching what it calls the first commercially available enzyme for cellulosic ethanol production. The product, called Accellerase 1000, turns lignocellulosic biomass into fermentable sugars. The product is a complex consisting mainly of exoglucanase, endoglucanase, hemicellulase, and β-glucosidase. The company says that Accellerase 1000 will help cellulosic ethanol makers fine-tune enzyme systems in demonstration plants.
