Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Research Institutes

October 22, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Roger Guillemin has been appointed interim president of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, Calif. He will remain in this role during the institute's search for a president. Guillemin, who shared the 1977 Nobel Prize for Medicine & Physiology, has a 37-year history with the institute, joining it in 1970. Although he retired from laboratory science in 1989, he has since remained active at the Salk Institute.

Richard Myers, professor and chair of genetics at Stanford University School of Medicine and director of the Stanford Human Genome Center, has accepted the position of scientific director of the Hudson Alpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville, Ala. He will start in a consulting role while continuing as professor and head of the genome center at Stanford before moving into the full-time institute position in the fall of 2008. The Hudson Alpha Institute for Biotechnology is a nonprofit research organization that bridges bioscience research and entrepreneurship to develop personal medicine and stimulate economic development.

This section is compiled by Susan Ainsworth. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Roche names Aviv Regev head of research
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Barry L. Karger Medal To Matthias Mann
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Academia

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE