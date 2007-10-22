Research Institutes

Roger Guillemin has been appointed interim president of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, Calif. He will remain in this role during the institute's search for a president. Guillemin, who shared the 1977 Nobel Prize for Medicine & Physiology, has a 37-year history with the institute, joining it in 1970. Although he retired from laboratory science in 1989, he has since remained active at the Salk Institute.
Richard Myers, professor and chair of genetics at Stanford University School of Medicine and director of the Stanford Human Genome Center, has accepted the position of scientific director of the Hudson Alpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville, Ala. He will start in a consulting role while continuing as professor and head of the genome center at Stanford before moving into the full-time institute position in the fall of 2008. The Hudson Alpha Institute for Biotechnology is a nonprofit research organization that bridges bioscience research and entrepreneurship to develop personal medicine and stimulate economic development.
This section is compiled by Susan Ainsworth. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter