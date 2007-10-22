Teijin Boosts Carbon Fiber

Teijin's subsidiary Toho Tenax will build a new carbon fiber production line in Wuppertal, Germany. The 1,700-metric-ton unit will boost total capacity at the site to 5,100 metric tons when it is completed in August 2009. In Japan, Teijin is building a 2,700-metric-ton production line that is due to start up in April 2008. Teijin says demand for carbon fiber, largely from the aircraft industry, is growing 15% annually.
