2008 Organic Chemistry Award Nominations Sought

The ACS Organic Chemistry Division is seeking nominations for its Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry Awards Program. The goal of the program is to increase the involvement of chemists at the bachelor's- and master's-degree levels in divisional activities and to recognize their contributions in the workplace. Winners will be invited to present their research at the 14th Annual Symposium on Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry held during the 2008 ACS fall national meeting in Philadelphia.
Submissions must include a nomination letter (written on the nominator's company stationery) that illustrates the accomplishments, creativity, and independence of the nominee; a copy of the nominee's curriculum vitae containing a description of educational background, experience, and publication and patent record; and any other information that documents the special achievements or contributions made by the nominee. Seconding letters and copies of selected publications will be considered but are not necessary.
Nominations must be received by Dec. 31 and should be mailed to Robert D. Larsen, Amgen, One Amgen Center Dr., M/S: 29-M-A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320. For more information, e-mail rlarsen@amgen.com or visit www.organicdivision.org.
