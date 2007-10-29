ACC Debuts New TV Ads

The American Chemistry Council launched the next phase of its two-year-old education program last week, debuting two television advertisements designed to increase the public's awareness of chemistry's contributions to modern life and the industry's role in the U.S. economy. ACC CEO Jack N. Gerard says the new TV ads, part of the trade group's essential 2 advertising campaign, "reflect on the value we provide to society" and seek to "close the information gap between the public and their understanding of us in the business of chemistry." Gerard says ACC plans to spend $20 million during the next year on the effort, which will include print and broadcast advertising, banner ads on targeted websites, public relations, and employee communications. About $14 million will be spent on the two TV ads, which will run through September 2008 on national cable news, sports, and entertainment networks, including CNN, Fox News Channel, Discovery Channel, History Channel, and ESPN. Before the campaign was launched in September 2005, an ACC survey showed that 47% of "informed Americans" had a favorable view of the chemical industry. That figure has improved to 50%, says ACC Communications Manager Stephen Gardner.