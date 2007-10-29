Arnold Takes Genencor Prize in Enzyme Engineering

Frances H. Arnold, Dick & Barbara Dickinson Professor of Chemical Engineering & Biochemistry at California Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the 2007 Award in Enzyme Engineering, sponsored by Genencor.
The award recognizes outstanding achievement in the field of enzyme engineering through basic or applied research in academia or industry. Arnold pioneered directed evolution, an approach to protein engineering that is used in thousands of laboratories worldwide and enables many industrial and medical biotechnology applications.
She has received numerous awards, including the 2007 Excellence in Science Award from the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology and the 2005 Olin-Garvan Medal of the American Chemical Society. She was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2000 and the Institute of Medicine in 2004.
