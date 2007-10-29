CambridgeSoft Eyes Stock Market Offer

CambridgeSoft, a supplier of chemical and biological software to scientists, plans to sell shares on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investments Market. The 20-year-old company, based in Cambridge, Mass., had a net loss last year of $3.4 million on revenues of $22.5 million. The company says annual worldwide spending for chemical and biological informatics software is more than $500 million.
