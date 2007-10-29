Advertisement

Environment

Carcinogen List Likely To Grow By Two

October 29, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 44
A now-banned fungicide and a high-production-volume commercial chemical should be included in the 12th federal "Report on Carcinogens," a panel of experts advised the National Toxicology Program (NTP) earlier this month. Both substances should be classified as "reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen," the advisers said. The fungicide, captafol, was used on fruits and vegetables, but its use in the U.S. was halted in 1999. The other substance, o-nitrotoluene, is a chemical intermediate in the synthesis of dyes, pesticides, rubber chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and explosives. Production of o-nitrotoluene ranged between 10 million and 50 million lb per year between 1986 and 2002. Data on the two chemicals next go to federal reviewers before NTP makes a final decision on whether to include them in the next edition of the "Report on Carcinogens," which is expected in 2009.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

