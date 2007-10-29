Castor Oil Plastics Featured At K Show

Three chemical companies exhibiting at the K 2007 plastics trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, this week will feature polymers made from the renewable raw material castor oil. DuPont will launch grades of its Zytel long-chain nylon that are based on castor oil-derived sebacic acid. Arkema will launch Pebax Renew, a thermoplastic elastomer that the company says is inspired by the chemistry of nylon 11, a castor oil derivative. And BASF will unveil Ultramid Balance, a nylon 6,10 that is about 60%-based on sebacic acid.
