Chemical Output Rises Again

U.S. chemical production in September increased for the eighth straight month, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Reserve Board. Total chemical output rose 1.0% from August to an index of 113.2 (2002 = 100), according to government figures, and September production was up 1.3% from the comparable month in 2006. Meanwhile, output of the basic chemicals sector rose 3.7% in September from the previous month and 5.7% from 12 months earlier to 123.2. Capacity utilization in September for all chemicals was 79.6%, up from 78.9% in August and from 79.2% in the same month last year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter