Environment

Chemical Technology Students Honored

October 29, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 44
Fifty-eight students from eight chemical technology programs are the recipients of the ACS Chemical Technology Student Recognition Award, presented by the society's Committee on Technician Affairs.

The award, established in 2004, honors the accomplishments of undergraduates preparing for an industrial career. Recipients have demonstrated a high level of performance in the laboratory and the classroom, excellent oral and written communication skills, integrity, and reliability.

The following are the 2007 award winners, listed by school:

Ashland (Ky.) Community & Technical College: Johnathan Dickess, Travis Roark, and Joshua S. Williams.

Baton Rouge (La.) Community College: Troy Addison, Ramond J. Billups, Shane A. Brown, Jonathan B. Byrne, Lacelyn N. Callegan, Lawrence E. Davis. Lalinda M. Fitzhugh, Michael A. Galloway, Dustin M. Goode, Joseph R. Hughes, Byron G. Isaac, Mitchel D. Kelley, Chelette L. Lang, Shane R. LeDoux, Zachary P. LeMoine, Tracy M. Lewis, Brent J. Mancuso, Gerard J. Martinez, Reynaldo J. Moorer, Larryssa D. Richardson, Jason T. Seymour, Nathan J. Solar, Jacob K. Sparks, Chance J. Webre, Robin L. White, William D. Whittington, and Micah B. Zeigler.

Community College of Philadelphia: Robert Mopaghan and Hajime Yamagata.

Delaware Technical & Community College: Sally Al-Massou, Jason T. Barlow, and Jesse K. Sinan.

Miami (Ohio) University: Victor Abella, Carol Durrough, Amanda Rhoades, and Lindsay Williams.

National Technical Institute for the Deaf at Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology: Kerri Bailey, Christina Cogswell, Quinn Cruise, Kyle Edenzon, and Grace Kennedy.

Texas State Technical College, Waco: Stephanie Knudsen.

Wharton County (Texas) Junior College: Jason Bossley, Clifton Brown, Steven Cary, Enas Castanada, Jessica Cordoba, Spencer Cordoba, Brain Daneels, Christi C. Hutson, Ashley Lopez, Marcus Moonilal, Joe Trevino, Jeff Wendel, and Jarett Williams.

The committee is now accepting nominations for next year's awards. For more information, e-mail cta@acs.org or call (800) 227-5558 ext. 6108.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

