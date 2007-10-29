Fertilizer Projects Assessed For Peru

Two American fertilizer makers are bidding on natural gas supply contracts in Peru. The gas is from the Camisea fields, newly tapped by a group headed by the Latin American energy company Pluspetrol. A consortium led by Sioux City, Iowa-based Terra Industries and including Australia's Orica has filed paperwork for a bid. Terra intends to build an ammonia plant, and Orica would operate an ammonium nitrate plant. CF Industries, based in Deerfield, Ill., also intends to bid and would use the gas to make nitrogen fertilizers. Pluspetrol has been considering a petrochemical complex based on ethane from Camisea.
