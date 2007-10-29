Fuel-Cell Company Wins Funding

Allied Minds, a private equity firm specializing in university spin-offs, is committing $500,000 to SiEnergy Systems, a firm commercializing solid-oxide fuel-cell technology developed at Harvard University's School of Engineering & Applied Sciences. Unlike conventional solid-oxide fuel cells that have to run at about 1,000 °C, SiEnergy says its cells can operate at lower temperatures. As a result, the firm says, solid-oxide fuels cells can be used in applications such as forklifts, scooters, and portable electronics.
