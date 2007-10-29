Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

New Mass Spec Technique

Method eliminates need for sample preparation

by Celia Henry Arnaud
October 29, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Cutting The Wafer
Credit: Videos Courtesy of Scripps Center for Mass Spectrometry

Washing And Drying
Credit: Videos Courtesy of Scripps Center for Mass Spectrometry
Assembling The Teflon Cell
Credit: Videos Courtesy of Scripps Center for Mass Spectrometry
After Etching
Credit: Videos Courtesy of Scripps Center for Mass Spectrometry
After Etching (cont'd)
Credit: Videos Courtesy of Scripps Center for Mass Spectrometry
Adding The Initiator Compound
Credit: Videos Courtesy of Scripps Center for Mass Spectrometry
Removing The Excess Derivatizing Agent
Credit: Videos Courtesy of Scripps Center for Mass Spectrometry
Zap
[+]Enlarge
Credit: © 2007 Nature
In NIMS, irradiation with a laser or ion beam vaporizes initiator molecules trapped in surface pores, thereby triggering desorption/ionization of sample molecules on top.
Credit: © 2007 Nature
In NIMS, irradiation with a laser or ion beam vaporizes initiator molecules trapped in surface pores, thereby triggering desorption/ionization of sample molecules on top.

Key to NIMS are initiator molecules trapped in the pores of a porous nanostructured surface. Perfluorinated polymers make the best initiator molecules, forming a fluorous phase into which analyte molecules don't dissolve, according to Gary Siuzdak, an associate professor of molecular biology and director of the Center for Mass Spectrometry at Scripps.

In NIMS, the sample is placed on top of the prepared surface. Heating the surface with an irradiation source such as a laser or ion beam vaporizes the trapped initiator molecules. As they break through the surface, they force sample molecules into the gas phase as well. "We like to think of the prepared surface as a rug that's essentially being pulled out from underneath the analyte," Siuzdak says.

The Scripps team has analyzed a wide range of samples with NIMS, including blood, urine, and tissue sections, says Trent R. Northen, a research associate at the center. Northen is excited about the prospects for clinical analysis. "You don't need to do any sample preparation," he says. "Basically, you can just put a drop of blood on a chip and analyze it."

NIMS works better for small molecules such as metabolites than for proteins, although it can ionize proteins as well, Siuzdak says. In this respect, NIMS is complementary to MALDI, which works better for proteins than for small molecules. Laser-based NIMS is sensitive enough that it can analyze attomole (10-18) amounts of sample routinely and has even detected specific molecules in the yoctomole (10-24) range, he adds.

A key question is whether the method will turn out to be easy to use by others. "If it is a robust approach in other laboratories, it will be quickly adapted by many groups when the appropriate nanostructured surfaces become available," says Jonathan V. Sweedler, a chemist at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, who uses MALDI imaging for single-cell analysis. "We certainly will explore its use for our single-cell and small-volume measurements."

Nicholas Winograd, a chemist at Pennsylvania State University who is a leader in SIMS imaging, comments that NIMS's nanopore format is a creative way to achieve the molecular specificity of MALDI with the resolution of SIMS. "It will be fascinating to see what new applications emerge," he says.

Siuzdak and coworkers have focused on laser-based NIMS because they have the necessary equipment in their own lab. They eagerly anticipate that other users will identify other combinations of nanostructured surfaces and initiators in addition to those they've already developed. To help that process, they've made videos explaining how to make the surfaces.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scattered light weighs single biomolecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mass Spectrometric Technique Maps Biomolecules On Cell Surface
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Method Isolates Membrane Proteins

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE