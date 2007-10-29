Ranbaxy To Spin Off Drug Discovery Arm

Ranbaxy Laboratories has taken the first steps to spinning off its drug discovery unit. The Indian company says establishing independence for the R&D unit will provide the flexibility needed to accelerate development of its drug pipeline. Ranbaxy is one of a number of Indian companies previously focused on generic drugs or contract research that have forged into internal drug discovery. This summer, Nicholas Piramal India revealed plans to create a separate R&D unit.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter