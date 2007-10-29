Schrock Wins Chicago Section's Basolo Medal

Richard R. Schrock, Frederick G. Keyes Professor of Chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, received the 2007 Fred Basolo Medal for his work in inorganic chemistry.
The award, given by Northwestern University and cosponsored by the ACS Chicago Section, is named for the late Fred Basolo, who was Charles E. & Emma H. Morrison Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern and 1983 ACS president.
In 2005, Schrock; Robert H. Grubbs, Victor & Elizabeth Atkins Professor of Chemistry at California Institute of Technology; and Yves Chauvin of the French Petroleum Institute were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing olefin metathesis.
Schrock's research now focuses on the inorganic and organometallic chemistry of high-oxidation-state, early metal complexes, especially those that contain an alkylidene or alkylidyne ligand; catalysis and mechanisms; the chemistry of high-oxidation-state dinitrogen and related complexes; the controlled polymerization of olefins and acetylenes with alkylidene complexes; and the catalytic reduction of dinitrogen.
Schrock delivered his award lecture at Northwestern's Technological Institute on Oct. 19.
