Solvay Works With Rahu Catalytics

Solvay has formed a long-term technical collaboration with Rahu Catalytics, a London-based catalyst developer spun off from Unilever in 2006. The companies will work to develop activated oxidation and bleaching processes. They plan to use Rahu's catalysts and activators to improve hydrogen peroxide performance and operating economics, expand into new applications, and meet future environmental regulations.
