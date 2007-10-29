Sumitomo Boosts Liquid Crystals

Sumitomo Chemical will increase its capacity for liquid-crystal polymers (LCPs) by more than 30% to 9,200 metric tons per year. The expansion will take place in Ehime, Japan, at the site of Taoka Chemical, a company in which Sumitomo has a 50.1% stake. In addition, Sumitomo will boost its compounding capacity for the polymers at its site in Wuxi, China. By 2009, Sumitomo expects it will operate 30% of the world's capacity for compounding LCPs. LCPs are lightweight, heat-resistant plastics used to make a variety of electronic components.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter