Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

UN Briefed On Chemical Arms Treaty

October 29, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Credit: opcw

The United Nation's so-called First Committee on disarmament and related international security matters met the week of Oct. 19 to hear about implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, among other issues. Rogelio Pfirter, director-general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the treaty's implementing group, spoke of progress made and challenges remaining. He noted that more than 30% of the known existing stockpiles of chemical weapons have been destroyed, but that it took 10 years to accomplish. This means the remaining 70% must be destroyed in five years to meet the treaty deadline of 100% destruction by 2012. Pfirter called this "an enormous challenge," and an expensive one to boot when appropriate safety precautions are employed. On the plus side, Pfirter noted that OPCW had created an effective verification regime. By OPCW's tally, more than 1,800 on-site inspections had taken place at weapons destruction facilities, mainly in the U.S. and Russia, and another 1,300 inspections had occurred at industrial facilities in 80 countries.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE