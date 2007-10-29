Wellman Sues Eastman Over Polyester

Polyester maker Wellman is suing Eastman Chemical for patent infringement. Wellman says polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins made with Eastman's new IntegRex technology infringe on Wellman patents covering titanium-catalyzed PET resins. Wellman also claims that preforms—plastic structures that are blown into PET bottles—made with IntegRex-based resins also infringe on its patents. Eastman says it has no comment.
