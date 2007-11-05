Application Filed For Nuclear Plant

The Tennessee Valley Authority applied last week to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to build and operate two new nuclear reactors at its Bellefonte site in Alabama. TVA was joined in the application by NuStart Energy Development, a consortium of 13 energy and engineering companies. TVA's application marks only the second filing for a new nuclear plant in the past 30 years, notes DOE Deputy Secretary Clay Sell, adding, "through public-private sector collaboration, loan guarantees, and tax incentives, the Administration is providing a sound and stable policy to propel the nuclear industry." However, pro-nuclear members of Congress and the industry are seeking to enlarge the size and scope of DOE loan guarantees. And a growing number of nuclear critics and taxpayer groups are warning about government liability for the proposed plants, the cost of which could reach $5 billion for a 1,000-MW plant, industry sources say.
