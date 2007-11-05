Advertisement

8545cov1_opencxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 5, 2007 Cover

Volume 85, Issue 45

More recruiters on campus are a sign that 2008 will be a good year for new chemistry graduates

Careers

Job Market Dynamics

Medical Polymers Renaissance

Despite potential liabilities, new suppliers of medical device polymers enter the market

Academic R&D Spending Trends

Chemical research sector grew 3.6% in 2005, well below the overall 5.8% expansion for science and engineering

  • Environment

    Catalysis In Scandinavia

    Regional history and present-day activity tie Nordic countries to catalytic chemistry

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Christopher Lipinski

    Originator of 'The Rule of Five' reflects on 10 years of drug development under its influence

  • Environment

    U.S. Actions On Greenhouse Gases

    Profound changes in U.S. policies are likely in the next year or two

Science Concentrates

Careers

Industry-Academic Collaborations Seen As Win-Win Situation

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Scientific Claptrap, Smoking Test

 

