Job Market Dynamics
More recruiters on campus are a sign that 2008 will be a good year for new chemistry graduates
November 5, 2007 Cover
Volume 85, Issue 45
Despite potential liabilities, new suppliers of medical device polymers enter the market
Chemical research sector grew 3.6% in 2005, well below the overall 5.8% expansion for science and engineering
Regional history and present-day activity tie Nordic countries to catalytic chemistry
Originator of 'The Rule of Five' reflects on 10 years of drug development under its influence
Profound changes in U.S. policies are likely in the next year or two