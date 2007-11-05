Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

BUSINESS ROUNDUP

November 5, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Bayer Material Science is selling its Hennecke subsidiary, which makes urethane-processing machinery, to Vienna-based investment group Adcuram for an undisclosed sum. Hennecke employs about 500 people at sites in Pittsburgh, Singapore, Shanghai, and Germany.

Chemtura has sold its optical monomers business to Acomon, a subsidiary of the German private equity firm Auctus Management. Based in Ravenna, Italy, the business had about $35 million in 2006 sales of monomers used in eyewear lenses, welding masks, and other applications.

Rhodia will discontinue production of acetaminophen at its plant in Roussillon, France, with the loss of 43 jobs. Efforts to cut costs "have failed to prevent a decline in this business activity and restore its competitiveness," the company says.

Perstorp, the Swedish specialty chemicals company, has acquired compatriot firm TallOil in a move to expand its business in biofuels, including pine tar. The acquisition will take place via Perstorp's newly formed Perstorp BioProducts business.

Israel Chemicals and Dai-ichi Kogyo Seiyaku plan to expand capacity for the brominated flame retardant FR-245 at their plant in Ramat-Hovav, Israel. The expansion, which will cost about $8 million, is expected to open next spring.

Kemira has named Harri Kerminen, 56, as its new CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2008. Kerminen, currently president of the company's pulp and paper division, succeeds Lasse Kurkilahti, who will become senior adviser to the Kemira board of directors.

Hercules will locate phosphate ester surfactant production at its newly acquired Brunswick, Ga., plant. Hercules bought the surfactant business in August from Bronx, N.Y.-based Dexter Chemical. Hercules is also expanding wood rosin recovery at the site to support its rosin ester business.

Basell and Lyondell Chemical will become LyondellBasell Industries after Basell completes its acquisition of Lyondell, which is expected to occur later this year. The European Commission recently gave the deal the green light.

Pfizer has signed a letter of intent to license a schizophrenia drug candidate from Tokyo-based Taisho Pharmaceutical. Taisho will get $22 million up front and other possible payments, while Pfizer will get rights to develop the drug outside of Japan. TS-032, now in preclinical trials, stimulates the metabotropic glutamate receptor, which is responsible for several central nervous system functions.

Merck and Dynavax Technologies have signed an agreement to develop Heplisav, a Dynavax hepatitis B vaccine currently in Phase III clinical trials. Dynavax will receive an initial payment of $31.5 million and will be eligible to receive up to $105 million in development and sales milestone payments.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Takeda inks two development pacts
Acorda Buys CNS Drug Firm Biotie
Millendo Licenses AstraZeneca Drug

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE