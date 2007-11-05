... And Debuts A Luminescent Foil

Evonik Industries will introduce electroluminescent (EL) foils as a safety appliqué for children's book bags. The foils, which require two AA batteries for 30 hours of use, employ electrodes, a resistor, and a light-emitting printable pigment on a substrate of indium tin. EL foils can be used in applications ranging from advertising to aviation. Evonik estimates the annual market for the materials at about $30 million.
