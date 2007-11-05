Dow Will Set Up Indian R&D Center

Dow Chemical has signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government of Maharashtra to set up an R&D center in Chakan, Pune, India. The center, which will represent an investment of more than $100 million, is expected to be completed next year and to employ 500 researchers by 2010. Construction is already under way on the 100 acres of land allotted to Dow by the government. Some 125 researchers are already working in a rented facility in the area, Dow says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter