DuPont Will Develop Metal-Polymer Hybrids

DuPont has partnered with three nanomaterial developers—Canadian companies Morph Technologies and Integran Technologies and U.S.-based PowerMetal Technologies—to develop nanocrystalline metal-polymer hybrids. Called MetaFuse, these hybrids are made by applying a metal layer with a nanocrystalline grain structure to components shaped from engineering plastics. The resulting hybrid combines the strength and stiffness of metal with the low weight and design flexibility of thermoplastics. The partners are targeting metal replacement in the automotive, consumer electronics, and sporting goods markets.
