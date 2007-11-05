Evonik Consolidates Engineered Carbons ...

Evonik Industries has bought out its partner, Engineered Carbons Inc., in their 50-50 carbon black joint venture, Degussa Engineered Carbons, for an undisclosed sum. DEC, based in Parsippany, N.J., produces and markets carbon blacks for the North American rubber and pigment industries and thermal blacks for the global market. The chemical business of Evonik—formerly Degussa—formed the joint venture with ECI in 2002.
