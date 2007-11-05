GSK Launches An Operations Revamp

Facing generic competition and a drop in sales of its diabetes drug Avandia, GlaxoSmithKline has launched a $3.1 billion operational cost reduction program that is expected to result in annual pretax savings of up to $1.5 billion by 2010. GSK says the initiative will improve efficiency in R&D, manufacturing, and sales. The company will pare its manufacturing sites and "streamline" R&D with an increased focus on biopharmaceuticals, oncology, vaccines, and neuroscience. GSK announced the plan as part of its third-quarter earnings. Sales of Avandia dropped 38% for the quarter to about $467 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter