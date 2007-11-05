Green Rock, Eastman Will Gasify Twice

Green Rock Energy, a company formed by D. E. Shaw and Goldman, Sachs & Co. to invest in new energy sources, will join Eastman Chemical in a $1.6 billion coal gasification facility planned for Beaumont, Texas, by 2011. Green Rock and Eastman have formed a 50-50 joint venture for the plant, which Eastman will operate. The two companies are also investing together in a $1.6 billion gasification plant planned for Louisiana.
