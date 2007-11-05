Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Law Would Mandate Public Access At NIH

November 5, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A provision to beef up the public access policy for research supported by NIH is in the 2008 Departments of Labor, Health & Human Services, Education & Related Agencies Appropriations Act (H.R. 3043 and S. 1710), which both houses of Congress have now passed. The provision would require NIH to make its public-access policy mandatory. All researchers supported by NIH would have to deposit any resulting research articles in its PubMed Central database within 12 months of publication in a peer-reviewed journal in a "manner consistent with copyright law." The American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN, and other publishers continue to express copyright concerns over this policy, according to Glenn S. Ruskin, director of ACS's Office of Legislative & Government Affairs. "The publishing community is concerned that a mandatory policy could violate a publisher's copyright and intellectual property and adversely impact the peer-review process," he says. Ruskin adds that ACS believes the current voluntary depositing policy is adequate. ACS "has been working with NIH to facilitate the deposit of over 3,000 articles that have appeared in ACS journals since the policy's inception in February 2005," he points out, referring to publications of work supported by NIH.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Scaled-Down Public-Access Bill Introduced
Science Policy: Open Access, Peer Review Bills Make Waves
Shoring Up Copyright

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE